Cubs' Albert Almora Jr.: Goes deep in pinch hit appearance
Almora went 1-for-1 with a pinch-hit solo home run and walk in an 8-3 victory against the Pirates on Sunday.
The 25-year-old received a chance to bat for Jose Quintana in the sixth and increased the Cubs lead with a homer. He stayed in the game to play center field and walked in his only other plate appearance. On July 4, Almora hit his first homer since May 27, and now he has two long balls in his last 15 at-bats. Almora is batting .250 with nine homers, 26 RBI, 30 runs and two steals in 256 at-bats this season.
