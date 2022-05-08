Roederer (forearm) has gone 7-for-15 with two doubles, four walks, four runs, two RBI and two stolen bases in four games since Single-A Myrtle Beach reinstated him from the 7-day injured list Tuesday.

The start of Roederer's 2022 campaign was delayed while he continued to recover from the forearm strain he developed in mid-May of last season, but he's looked plenty healthy and productive since joining the Myrtle Beach lineup. Roederer is in his fifth year in the Cubs organization after joining the franchise as a second-round draft pick in 2018.