Palencia was recalled from Triple-A Iowa on Sunday, Tony Andracki of Marquee Sports Network reports.

The right-hander failed to make the Cubs' Opening Day roster but will now join the MLB club with Julian Merryweather (shoulder) headed to the injured list. Palencia made his big-league debut last season and had a j4.45 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 33:14 K:BB across 28.1 innings out of the bullpen.