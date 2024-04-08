Palencia secured a save after he pitched three innings, surrendering one run on a hit and two walks while striking out two batters in Sunday's 8-1 win over the Dodgers.

Palencia was called up from Triple-A Iowa on Sunday and he was instantly given some extended run. Outside of an RBI-double by Shohei Ohtani in the top of the eighth inning, the 24-year-old held Los Angeles down while recording the final nine outs of the contest. Palencia appeared in 27 games with the Cubs in 2023, producing a 4.45 ERA and 1.27 WHIP with 33 strikeouts over 28.1 innings, something he'll look to build off of in 2024.