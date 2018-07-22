Cubs' Dillon Maples: Sent back to Triple-A
Maples was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Sunday, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.
The Cubs needed to send down a reliever after they added a 26th man to the roster for Saturday's doubleheader, and Maples ended up being the choice over Luke Farrell, who is a candidate to make a spot start Monday against the Diamondbacks. Maples retired both of the batters he faced via strikeout in the first game of the twin bill, which marked his third appearance of the season with the Cubs.
