Sogard went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's loss to the Brewers.

Making his fourth straight start, Sogard was productive in the 15-7 Cubs loss. Both Anthony Rizzo (back) and Kris Bryant (side) were out of the lineup Wednesday and are considered day-to-day with their injuries. Sogard should return to a bench role soon, but he has some limited fantasy value while the two Chicago stars are out.