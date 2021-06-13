Sogard will return from a three-game absence from the lineup to start at second base and bat seventh Sunday against the Cardinals.

Though Sogard is back in the starting nine for the series finale, his days as Chicago's primary second baseman may be over. The lefty-hitting Sogard was withheld from the lineup for each of the last three games, all of which came against right-handed starting pitchers. Sergio Alcantara appears to have leapfrogged Sogard on the depth chart, but there will be room in the lineup for both players in the middle infield Sunday after Javier Baez (thumb) was scratched from the lineup.