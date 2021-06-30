Sogard will start at third base and bat seventh Wednesday against the Brewers.

Sogard will stick in the starting nine for the fourth straight contest, but he appears to be the beneficiary of both Anthony Rizzo (back) and Kris Bryant (side) being day-to-day with injuries. The Cubs are holding out hope that both players will be able to avoid the injured list, in which case Sogard would fade back into a utility role. Sergio Alcantara still appears to be ahead of Sogard in the pecking order for playing time at second base while Nico Hoerner (hamstring) and David Bote (shoulder) are on the shelf.