Arrieta (1-2) gave up three runs on four hits and a walk while fanning five across five innings Wednesday against the Brewers. He was tagged with the loss.

Arrieta delivered a strong performance on the mound but was a victim of another woeful performance from the Cubs offense, as Chicago only went 4-for-32 as a team with two extra-base hits in the entire game. The veteran right-hander opened the season with back-to-back quality starts and has yet to allow more than three earned runs in an outing, posting a 3.18 ERA and a 14:5 K:BB across 17 innings.