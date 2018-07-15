Cubs' Javier Baez: Drives in five
Baez went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run, double and five RBI Saturday against the Padres.
Baez extended his hitting streak to a modest four games, and has recorded at least one extra-base hit in each of them. Saturday marked his second five-RBI performance of the season, though he has driven in four runs on three other occasions. Given that, it's not especially surprising that he is tied for the National League lead in RBI, though that's hardly the only way he's stood out through 338 at-bats this season, as he also ranks among the league leaders in home runs, runs scored and slugging percentage.
