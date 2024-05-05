Baez will start at shortstop and bat eighth in Sunday's game against the Yankees.

Per Chris McCosky of The Detroit News, Baez has been dealing with lingering low-back soreness, which may explain why the Tigers held him out of the lineup for Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Yankees. The sore back doesn't look as though it'll be anything that forces Baez to the 10-day injured list, but he could start receiving more frequent days off, especially if he continues to underwhelm at the plate. After turning in a .671 OPS and .592 OPS in the 2022 and 2023 campaigns, respectively, Baez has declined further so far in his third season in Detroit. He carries a .183/.228/.258 slash line into Sunday's contest.