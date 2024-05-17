Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said Monday that he has no plans to bench Baez, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

"He's going to play, a lot," Hinch said. Baez has again been one of the least productive regulars from an offensive standpoint in baseball, slashing just .167/.200/.222 with one home run over 135 plate appearances. He's hit only .223/.265/.346 since signing a six-year, $140 million contract prior to the 2022 campaign. Baez also has graded out poorly defensively in 2024 with a minus-4 Outs Above Average, although he was plus-9 in OAA in 2023 and the Tigers still seem pleased with his defense. With the underwhelming Zach McKinstry representing their likely alternative at shortstop, the Tigers appear willing to continue riding it out with Baez in hopes that he can rebound to at least a competent level at the plate.