Baez could see his playing time limited down the stretch, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Baez has started more than 75 percent of the Tigers' games since returning from an ankle injury in late July. However, with the team's playoff chances looking remote, the Tigers want to get a look at some younger players in the final month of the regular season. Baez -- who is set to earn $24 million in 2027 in his final year under contract -- has slashed .255/.285/.369 with two homers in 46 contests this season.