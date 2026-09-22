Baez went 1-for-2 with a walk and a two-run home run in Monday's 9-2 win over the Nationals.

Baez hit just his third home run of the season and first since April 24 in the fourth inning of Monday's win. The veteran missed about three months of action between late April and late July due to an ankle sprain, and then saw his role reduced later in the year as the Tigers turned their attention toward younger players. Baez is under contract in Detroit for one more year in 2027, but at this point, he looks like a high-paid backup to youngsters such as Kevin McGonigle, Max Clark and Hao-Yu Lee.