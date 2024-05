Baez is not in the Tigers' starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Astros.

With the Astros sending out right-hander Cristian Javier (neck), the Tigers will start lefty-hitting Zach McKinstry at shortstop. Baez went 0-for-4 during Friday's series opener, and the 31-year-old is 2-for-26 with three RBI and five strikeouts in May.