Baez went 3-for-4 with two doubles, five RBI and a run scored in Friday's 13-0 win over the Diamondbacks.

Baez was given a vote of confidence from manager A.J. Hinch earlier this week, and he made good on it with his best game of the season. This was the shortstop's third multi-hit effort this season and the first time he's driven in multiple runs. Baez is still slashing a paltry .185/.216/.254 with one home run, 18 RBI, nine runs scored, six doubles and six stolen bases over 38 contests. He's set to remain the starting shortstop for the foreseeable future, as the Tigers have no obvious candidates to push him for playing time.