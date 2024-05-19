Baez went 4-for-5 with two doubles, two runs scored and an RBI in Saturday's 8-3 win over the Diamondbacks.

A day after recording three hits, Baez one-upped himself and posted his first four-hit effort of the year. Before Friday's outburst, the shortstop was batting just .167, but the two-game flurry has pushed that up to .207. Baez will need to keep stringing together performances like this to make his season-long stats look more acceptable, though at least he's showing some signs of life, and he's been known as a streaky performer in the past who can heat up quickly.