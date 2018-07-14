Cubs' Javier Baez: Swipes 18th base
Baez went 2-for-4 with a double, two runs and a steal to help the Cubs to a 5-4 victory over San Diego on Friday.
A day after launching his 18th homer of the season, Baez continued his excellent first half with two more hits and a stolen base in this win over the Padres. It's been an all-around dynamic showing for the infielder so far in 2018, as this steal gave Baez 18 for the season, which is already six clear of his previous career high. As it stands, he's a legitimate threat to post a 30-30 season.
