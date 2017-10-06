Cubs' Jon Jay: Not in Friday's lineup
Jay is not in the lineup against the Nationals for Game 1 of the NLDS on Friday.
Jay will head to the bench for the opening game of the series as Kyle Schwarber draws the start in left. He will be available off the bench and is likely going to enter the fray at some point if the game is close. Looking ahead, with left-hander Gio Gonzalez confirmed as Saturday's starter, Jay may be left out of the starting nine once again.
More News
-
Early 2018 Positional Rankings
Check out Scott White and Heath Cumming's first batch of rankings for the 2018 Fantasy sea...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...