Jay is not in the lineup against the Nationals for Game 1 of the NLDS on Friday.

Jay will head to the bench for the opening game of the series as Kyle Schwarber draws the start in left. He will be available off the bench and is likely going to enter the fray at some point if the game is close. Looking ahead, with left-hander Gio Gonzalez confirmed as Saturday's starter, Jay may be left out of the starting nine once again.