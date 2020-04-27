Cubs' Jon Lester: Could be No. 3 starter

Lester could serve as the Cubs' No. 3 starter behind Yu Darvish and Kyle Hendricks when the 2020 season is able to begin, Tim Stebbins of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Having Lester second in the rotation would allow the Cubs to stagger righties and lefties, but Darvish and Hendricks outperformed Lester in 2019 and would seem to have earned the top two spots. That leaves Lester, Jose Quintana and Tyler Chatwood to round out the rotation. Lester had a tough 2019 with a 4.46 ERA, his worst since 2012, though he had a 3.32 ERA as recently as 2018.