Cubs' Jon Lester: Picks up fifth win

Lester (5-4) was the winning pitcher Saturday against the Cardinals, as he allowed four runs on five hits and two walks across six innings. He struck out six,

Lester wasn't great in this one, but his offensive mates supplied nine runs of support, helping the lefty to his fifth win. All of the damage against Lester came on a pair of home runs in the first inning, including a three-run blast by Marcell Ozuna. The veteran hurler was able to settle down after that, and he'll carry a 3.56 ERA into his next start, which is currently scheduled for Thursday against a tough Dodgers lineup.