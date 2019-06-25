Cubs' Jon Lester: Strikes out seven in win

Lester (7-5) gave up two runs (none earned) on five hits and no walks while striking out seven through six innings to take the win over the Braves on Monday.

Lester delivered a quality start and was given plenty of run support to pick up his seventh win. After giving up nine runs in his last two starts, this was a nice bounce back performance for the left-hander. The 35-year old has a 7-5 record with a 3.83 ERA through 15 starts this season. Lester will make his next start Sunday against the Reds at Great American Ball Park.