Cubs' Jon Lester: Tuesday's game postponed

Lester won't pitch Tuesday, as the Cubs' contest against the Reds has been postponed due to inclement weather, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Tuesday's game will be made up on May 19 in the form of a doubleheader. Because of the postponement, Lester's next start has been moved to Thursday against the Brewers.

