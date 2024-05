The Cubs optioned Cuas to Triple-A Iowa on Saturday, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

With Drew Smyly (hip) returning from the injured list, Cuas will be pushed back down to Triple-A after nearly two weeks in the majors. The 29-year-old right-hander gave up three earned runs in 5.1 innings during his latest stint in the majors, and he figures to be on the shortlist to return to the Cubs' bullpen if they find themselves in need of a fresh arm.