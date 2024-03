Cuas pitched 1.1 scoreless innings of relief with two strikeouts in Saturday's loss to the Rangers.

Starter Kyle Hendricks was tagged for five runs while reliever Ben Brown gave up six, but Cuas was effective against a tough Texas lineup. The righty struck out 71 batters across 65.1 innings last season, and if he can continue to miss bats at a high rate, he may see more high-leverage work as the year goes on.