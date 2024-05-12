The Cubs optioned Cuas to Triple-A Iowa on Sunday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Cuas' stay with the big club lasted just one day, with the Cubs sending him back to Triple-A to clear room on the 26-man active roster for right-hander Kyle Hendricks (back), who was reinstated from the 15-day injured list ahead of his start Sunday in Pittsburgh. The 29-year-old righty covered two scoreless innings out of the bullpen in Saturday's 10-9 loss to the Pirates, striking out two while giving up one hit and one walk.