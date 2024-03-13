Cuas allowed a run on three hits in Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Brewers, pushing his spring ERA to 1.50.

Cuas came into the game having logged five straight scoreless appearances this spring, and he's struck out eight batters in six innings overall. The righty is trying to build on an effective 2023 campaign, when he posted a 3.99 ERA and struck out 71 across 65.1 total innings with the Cubs and Royals. Cuas will likely work in middle relief, however, which limits his fantasy appeal.