Cuas will begin the regular season in the Cubs' bullpen, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Cuas was solid last year, compiling a 3.99 ERA and 71 strikeouts across 65.1 innings with the Royals and Cubs, and he looked sharp in spring training as well. The righty will parlay that into an Opening Day role, and while he should slot in behind Adbert Alzolay and Hector Neris, he could still see some high-leverage innings for Chicago.