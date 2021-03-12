Stewart was assigned to minor-league camp Friday, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.
Stewart was potentially in the mix for either a rotation or bullpen spot, but he's apparently not particularly close to either, as he's been removed from both competitions with nearly three weeks left to go before Opening Day. His 4.79 ERA in 62 career innings at the highest level is at least passable, but he's struck out just 12.7 percent of opposing batters. If he does find himself on the big-league roster later this season, he's unlikely to provide the kind of numbers that would interest most fantasy managers.