Ryan retired the final two batters of Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Royals to earn his first save of the season.

The Cubs turned to Craig Kimbrel to protect a 5-2 lead, but the veteran allowed two hits while retiring just one batter before giving way to Ryan. The lefty allowed both runners to score on a sacrifice groundout and a single, but he retired Bubba Starling to end the game. Kimbrel seems to have fallen out of favor in Chicago due to his poor performance since joining the team last season. Ryan could see more late-game work as a result, though he figures to be behind Rowan Wick and Jeremy Jeffress for save opportunities most nights.