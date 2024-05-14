Shaw is hitting .204 with a .354 OBP, three home runs and eight steals in 31 games for Double-A Tennessee.

He's been unfortunate on balls in play (.247 BABIP) and has been extremely patient at the dish (39.4 percent Swing%, 16.9 BB%) while using the opposite field a bit more than is optimal (46.1 Oppo%). Shaw made a lot of noise during his first spring training and after getting drafted with the 13th overall pick last year, but it doesn't appear that a promotion to Triple-A is imminent. He has played 25 games at third base and three games at second base.