The Cubs promoted Shaw from High-A South Bend to Double-A Tennessee on Monday, Sahadev Sharma and Keith Law of The Athletic report.

The 21-year-old shortstop has been a quick riser through the Cubs' farm system since being selected with the 13th overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft in July. After a brief stop in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League, Shaw bypassed the Single-A level entirely and was unfazed by Midwest League competition. Over his 89 plate appearances at South Bend, Shaw slashed .393/.427/.655 with four home runs and a 7-for-8 success rate on stolen-base attempts.