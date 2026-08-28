The Cubs activated Shaw (hand) from the 10-day injured list Friday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

A sprained left hand has kept Shaw sidelined since late June, but the 24-year-old has been cleared to return after going 10-for-33 with two doubles and two stolen bases in nine rehab games at Triple-A Iowa. Shaw will contend primarily with Michael Conforto and Pedro Ramirez for playing time, but as the only purely right-handed hitter of the group (Ramirez is a switch hitter) he could be relegated to reps versus lefties.