Cubs' Matt Shaw: Sidelined by sprained hand

The Cubs placed Shaw on the 10-day injured list Monday with a sprained left hand, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Shaw injured his hand during Sunday's game against the Brewers. The sprain is considered mild, and manager Craig Counsell believes Shaw could be back when first eligible June 9, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports. That said, with the All-Star break looming, any sort of hiccup would delay Shaw's return until the second half. With Shaw sidelined, Michael Conforto is getting a start in right field Monday versus the Padres and is set to serve as the Cubs' primary right fielder against right-handed pitching.