Shaw went 1-for-4 with a walk, a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Monday's 17-3 win over the Brewers.

Playing all nine innings for the first time since returning from the injured list Friday, Shaw also hit his first home run since June and just his fifth of the season. The 24-year-old missed two months due to a sprained left hand, but now that he's back, he gives the Cubs a versatile option to use across the field. Shaw's playing time may be too inconsistent to move the needle for fantasy managers in the short term, however.