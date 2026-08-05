Cubs' Matt Shaw: Resumes light hitting

The Cubs announced Monday that Shaw recently resumed light hitting while rehabbing his sprained left hand in Arizona, MLB.com reports.

Shaw has returned to Chicago to continue his recovery program, but it's unclear how close he might be to heading out on a minor-league rehab assignment. The 24-year-old appeared to have settled in as a near-everyday player before suffering the hand injury, and he should have a path to reclaiming a regular spot in the lineup once he's back to full strength after the Cubs made no major additions in the infield or outfield prior to Monday's trade deadline.