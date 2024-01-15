Shaw said Saturday that he's taken "probably 99 percent" of his reps this offseason at third base, Ryan Herrera of AllCHGO.com reports.

The No. 13 overall pick in the 2023 Draft, Shaw saw more playing time at shortstop and second base than third base during his pro debut. However, with Dansby Swanson and Nico Hoerner holding down the middle infield with the Cubs, Shaw's future could be at the hot corner. It was a sample of just 170 plate appearances, but Shaw slashed a robust .357/.400/.618 with eight homers and 15 steals across three levels in 2023. It's not out of the realm of possibility that he could push to debut in 2024.