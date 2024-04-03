Amaya will start at catcher and bat ninth in Wednesday's game against the Rockies.

Heading into the regular season, Amaya looked to be the Cubs' clear No. 2 catcher, but he's operated in more of a timeshare with Yan Gomes behind the plate. The two backstops have now made three starts apiece over the Cubs' first six games, with all three of Amaya's starts coming within the last four of those contests. The 25-year-old will likely need to capture a larger role before becoming a more viable roster option in mixed leagues that start just one catcher, but he might be a worthy pickup in two-catcher leagues or NL-only leagues based on how frequently he's been playing early on this season.