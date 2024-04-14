Amaya went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Saturday's 4-1 win against Seattle.

Amaya hit his first home run of the season in the eighth inning, giving the Cubs some extra breathing room in the victory. The 25-year-old has now appeared in eight games this year, with Yan Gomes making nine appearances. The two should continue to split playing time fairly evenly behind the plate, with Gomes slotted in as the de facto starter. However, the veteran is struggling with a .174 batting average and .522 OPS to date, so Amaya could push for a larger role if he produces at the plate.