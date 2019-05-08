Strop was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a left hamstring strain, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Strop apparently suffered the injury during his most recent appearance Monday against the Marlins, during which he allowed three runs on three walks and a hit en route to blowing his second save of the season. The severity of the issue is not yet known, leaving Strop without a timetable for his return at the moment. It's worth noting that this is the same hamstring that forced him to miss time last September. With Brandon Morrow (elbow) also on the mend, look for Steve Cishek, Carl Edwards and Brad Brach all to factor into the ninth inning mix for the Cubs for the time being.