Cubs' Pedro Strop: Lands on IL
Strop was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a left hamstring strain, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Strop apparently suffered the injury during his most recent appearance Monday against the Marlins, during which he allowed three runs on three walks and a hit en route to blowing his second save of the season. The severity of the issue is not yet known, leaving Strop without a timetable for his return at the moment. It's worth noting that this is the same hamstring that forced him to miss time last September. With Brandon Morrow (elbow) also on the mend, look for Steve Cishek, Carl Edwards and Brad Brach all to factor into the ninth inning mix for the Cubs for the time being.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, evaluator
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
They Might Be Aces 2.0
Heath Cummings looks at five more starting pitchers who are looking more and more like ace...
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
Looking to trade for high-end pitching? Scott White's Trade Chart shows it's something to cherish...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners & losers
You don't need to rush out to add Mike Fiers, but you might start getting worried about the...
-
MVP, bust for all 30 teams
Want a lay of the land as we near the quarter-way point in the season? Scott White goes team...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, top picks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal