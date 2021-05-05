Strop elected free agency Wednesday, Russell Dorsey of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
After being removed from the Cubs' active roster April 17, Strop didn't report to the team's alternate site, instead choosing to return home to his native Dominican Republic. Since Strop didn't have any intention of heading to Triple-A Iowa for the start of the minor-league season, the two sides agreed to part ways while leaving the door open for a reunion down the road. For now, Strop will aim to find work with another organization, presumably one that can present him with a clearer path to a spot in a big-league bullpen.