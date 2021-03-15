Strop has yet to pitch in a Cactus League game after being delayed by COVID-19 protocols, but he should be able to make his debut soon, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Strop had to isolate from the team after violating the league's health and safety protocols, so he's been unable to appear in a Cactus League game yet. The veteran reliever tossed a bullpen session Sunday and likely will do so again this week before getting into a game. It remains to be seen whether he'll be able to get ready for a potential Opening Day roster spot. Strop is currently a non-roster invitee, so his role is certainly not secure, though he does have some goodwill with the Cubs based on his past performance.