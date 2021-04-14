Strop (1-0) worked around a hit and a walk to pitch a scoreless inning of relief and earn the win Tuesday against the Brewers. He struck out one.

Strop picked up his first win since July 19, 2019, as he only pitched 2.1 innings in the majors last year for the Reds. The veteran was added to the Cubs' roster Monday as a replacement player with three relievers placed on the COVID-19 injured list. The win is a nice moment for the fan favorite, but Strop doesn't hold a ton of fantasy value in his current role.