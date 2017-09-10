Cubs' Rene Rivera: Collects two hits, drives in run Sunday
Rivera went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Brewers.
Rivera was one of the few Cubs to produce in this one, as the team mustered just the one run and left 13 men on base. The 34-year-old catcher isn't likely to get too many more chances moving forward, as Willson Contreras returned from the disabld list on Sunday and Alex Avila figures to serve as the primary backup.
