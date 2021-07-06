Tepera (calf) came out of Monday's live batting practice session feeling well and is expected to be activated from the injured list when eligible Friday, Tony Andracki of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Tepera has been on the injured list with a left calf strain since June 29. The right-hander appears to be on track to spend just the minimum 10-days on the IL as he looks to return when the club opens a series against the Cardinals on Friday. Tepera struggled in three of his four appearances before hitting the shelf, allowing seven runs on five hits and five walks across three innings.