McWilliams signed a minor-league contract with the Cubs on Monday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

McWilliams was out of baseball for a while but impressed enough in the Mexican League and Dominican Winter League to earn a minor-league deal. The 28-year-old has never pitched in the big leagues and has always had control problems, but he struck out 74 over 67.2 innings from 2021-22 after focusing on being a reliever.