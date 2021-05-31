The Mets designated McWilliams for assignment Monday.
McWilliams will cede his spot on the 40-man roster to Seth Lugo (elbow), who was reinstated from the 60-day injured list ahead of Monday's series opener in Arizona. The 25-year-old McWilliams has yet to make his MLB debut, but that didn't deter the Mets from signing him to a one-year, $750,000 deal in free agency over the winter. New York had hoped that McWilliams might develop as an interesting option out of the bullpen, but a call-up never materialized after he walked eight in 8.1 innings over his first seven appearances for Syracuse.