Brault recently aggravated his left lat strain and has returned to Arizona to start a rehab process, Tony Andracki of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Brault has been dealing with a shoulder strain since late August, but he began a rehab assignment last week and allowed eight runs while failing to record an out over two appearances. It wouldn't be surprising to see him remain out for the remainder of the year, and it's not yet clear how his setback will impact his offseason program.