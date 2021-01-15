Mengden signed a one-year, $725,000 contract with the Korea Baseball Organization's Kia Tigers on Dec. 29, the Associated Press reports.
Cut loose from the Athletics' 40-man roster in late September, Mengden likely would have had to settle for a minor-league deal this winter after he posted a 3.65 ERA and 1.70 WHIP across 12.1 innings with Oakland in 2020. Rather than dealing with the uncertainty of the 2021 minor-league season, Mengden instead felt heading overseas with a guaranteed contract in hand was the preferable option. He'll likely look to turn in a strong showing in South Korea this season with the hope of garnering renewed interest from MLB teams in 2022.