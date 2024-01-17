Mengden signed a contract with the CTBC Brothers of the Chinese Professional Baseball League in Taiwan on Tuesday.
It will be Mengden's second stint overseas, as he pitched for the Kia Tigers of the Korea Baseball Organization in 2021. The 30-year-old holds a career 4.65 ERA over parts of six major-league seasons.
